Tickets on sale for 2023 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

Tickets are on sale for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, set for Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena.

The banquet begins with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., with the dinner and awards program starting at 6 pm. Memorabilia display cases and wall mural will be available to view from 4:30-6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $100 per person or $900 for a table of 10.

Tickets may be purchased online here.

Here is the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Class:

Individual inductees are Seamus Boxley, basketball – Mountlake Terrace High School; Jon Brockman, basketball – Snohomish High School; Gina Carbonatto, softball – Lake Stevens High School; Erika Klein, cross country and track – Edmonds High School; Kylin Munoz, volleyball – Monroe High School; Jim Ollom, baseball – Snohomish High School; Rick Anderson, baseball coach – graduate of Mariner High School; John Casebeer, wrestling coach – graduate of Edmonds High School; Rich Haldi, sports contributor –graduate of John R. Rogers High School.

The team being inducted is the 1987 Cascade High School boys soccer team.

The 2022-2023 Everett’s KRKO Russell & Hill Prep High School Boy & Girl Student Athletes of the Year are Ryder Bumgarner, football/wrestling, Stanwood High School and Alivia White, wrestling/cheerleading, Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

The 2023 Collegiate Male Athlete of the Year is River Stewart, Everett Community College men’s soccer. The 2023 Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year is Raylie Wardenaar, Edmonds College women’s basketball.

The 2022-2023 Herald Man of the Year in Sports will be announced at a later date.

Donald Watts, University of Washington basketball legend and owner of Watts Basketball and The Watts Foundation, will be the guest speaker at the banquet.

The 2023 Sports Hall of Fame Sponsors include American Distributing Inc., Everett’s KRKO 1380, IRG Physical & Hand Therapy, Coastal Community Bank, State Farm – Tony Edwards, and OVG 360.