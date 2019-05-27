‘Time Saving Health Hacks for the Modern Worker’ topic of June 11 Lynnwood Chamber lunch

P.J. Glassey, founder of XGyms, will present “Time Saving Health Hacks for the Modern Worker” during the Tuesday, June 11 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce lunch.

Learn the antidote to the modern sedentary life/work society with time-saving techniques — including posture, eyesight, avoiding excessive sitting and brain boosters.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

Register here. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmember. Registration is open through Friday, June 7.