Time to comment on city’s draft Parks, Arts, Recreation & Conservation Plan

What are your park and recreation needs for the next 10 years? The City of Lynnwood invites residents to answer that question through its PARC Plan, a planning document aimed at providing goals and an action plan for providing park and recreation services for the next decade.

The City of Lynnwood is required to update the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Conservation (PARC) Plan every six years to ensure that programs, services and recreation facilities are meeting the needs of community members.

You can learn more at the Online Open House. Public comments can be provided via the online comment form, email, or mail (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood WA 98036). Public comments on the Draft PARC Plan will be accepted until Dec. 6, 2021.

Review the plan and learn more at www.LynnwoodWa.gov/PARCplan.