Time to ‘Eat Out. Take Out. Help Out’ at local eateries during Seattle Restaurant Week

“Eat Out. Take Out. Help Out.” This is the event’s new tag line for Seattle Restaurant Week this year. The spring 2020 edition of Seattle Restaurant Week was set to start on March 29. Sadly, that didn’t happen, but here we are at the end of the year, and an opportunity is presented now. They’ve pulled out the stops, restaurants can offer a set menu, or feature any of the dishes they offer regularly, and on any of the days of the week they choose.

Try out the cuisine from a new place — a culinary adventure may become a new favorite. Patronize your special comfort food place, if you prefer. Dine in, or out, order to go. I guarantee that wherever, and however, you choose to dine, it will be appreciated.

Seattle Restaurant Week runs for two more weeks, now through Nov. 21. (On Friday-Sunday, the Seattle Restaurant Week menu may not be available at some spots –so please do check their websites.)

Local restaurant supporters — opportunities abound. Get out there and partake of the delicious fare.

Recent COVID numbers are on the rise, and dining option worries follow suit, and for everyone involved, eaters, chefs, and servers… Here is a link to the rules for the event and venues. https://srweek.org/safety/.

Visits to eatery website(s) yield detailed information about procedures in place, to offer dining patrons assurance. Although outdoor dining is still in place at many spots, colder forecasts may discourage.

Safest solution may be to order takeout. Protect yourselves and the restaurant staff as well. Show your support, and by not showing up in person, you likely reduce the cost of your meal to the establishment, so your purchase nets even more support.

Dining at home can be further enhanced, by a purchase of a bottle of wine or cocktails (in kits). Some locations offer half-off bottle deals, especially on mid-week dining.

Tip as generously as you can afford to. Service at the table is replaced by care given to packing up your food to ensure it will be tasty when you enjoy the contents at home, so…it’s all good.

Here is the list of participating local restaurants — and options for dining:

Anthony’s HomePort Edmonds: dinner on site

Bar Dojo Edmonds: dinner takeout

Calypso Edmonds: dinner on site

Issaya Thai Cuisine, Shoreline: dinner/lunch, delivery, on site, takeout

Portofino Restaurant & Bar, Edmonds: dinner/lunch, on site, outdoor

Salt and Iron, Edmonds: dinner/lunch, on site, outdoor, takeout

Sankai Edmonds: dinner onsite, outdoor, takeout

The Loft Edmonds: dinner, on site, outdoor, takeout

You can get more details and book reservations here.

I will stress that this “new” version of Seattle Restaurant Week is a bit different than years past. I urge everyone to have patience with the process. Online ordering was a bit bumpy this week, but a quick message to the folks at the restaurant, and moments later, all was well with our order.

Check out the online pages of participating restaurants. Individual menus may be offered, and mouthwatering photos of dishes will excite your taste buds.

Our order for dinner, in brown recyclable boxes, was just amazing and every bit as yummy as it appears in the photos, trust me. Don’t be afraid of the frozen dessert items: Our Pumpkin gelato and mochi didn’t suffer in transit, and were popped into our freezer, until the end of the meal. It’s a whole new world, but the bottom line: We still get to nosh on tasty fare.

The heading of my article — “Eat Out, Take Out, Help Out” — that motto should be applied to all of our local eateries. While all do not participate in Seattle Restaurant Week, every one of our establishments need our support to keep their doors open, and their staff employed.

— By Kathy Passage