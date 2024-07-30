Time to nominate an outstanding professional, business and nonprofit in Lynnwood

Posted: July 29, 2024 4

You have until Aug. 23 to nominate outstanding businesses, nonprofits, philanthropists and innovators who will be honored during the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce Community Service and Leadership Awards Gala: Imagine.

The gala will be held at the Lynnwood Event Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and will feature appetizers, dinner, dessert and an awards ceremony, with black tie attire recommended.

Nominations can be submitted here.

Purchase tickets to the gala here.

 

 

