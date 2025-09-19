Time to nominate candidates for the Best of Lynnwood

It’s time to choose your favorites in Lynnwood as the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce launches its 2025-26 Best of Lynnwood contest.
Use this link to nominate your favorite businesses, professionals and nonprofit organizations in Lynnwood.
Nominations are open until Oct. 15.
After nominations are compiled, you’ll be invited to vote on the finalists from Oct. 22-Nov. 21.
