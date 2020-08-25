Time to register for 16th annual Puget Sound Bird Fest

Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Puget Sound Bird Fest. Keynote speaker Kaeli Swift will kick off the festivities on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. with a live interactive webinar “Something to Crow About,” followed by other presentations, workshops and activities throughout the weekend.

Webinars on bird photography, beginning birding, and local bird research projects will also be held on Saturday, as well as the final voting for the annual Bird Fest Photo Exhibition and Contest. Be sure to cast your vote online in the Youth and Adult categories starting August 29! Sunday activities include a Birders’ Helpdesk jointly staffed by volunteer experts from the Pilchuck Audubon and Seattle Audubon chapters, and a digiscoping workshop hosted by KOWA and Seattle Audubon.

Many festival favorites will be available online all weekend. A visit to the Kids’ Corner offers families a fun collection of online games, books, virtual storytimes and crafts. Festival guests will also find video-based virtual birding tours featuring some of our local hotspots, an in-depth exploration of the Edmonds Marsh, curated videos featuring our favorite Sarvey Raptors and links to conversations and resources from Black Birders Week in May 2020.

Bird Fest is free, but registration is required for login access to the festival website. For a complete schedule and to register, visit www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org. Send questions to Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov. You can also follow the festival on Facebook.