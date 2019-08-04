Time to register for 2019 Taste Edmonds Beer Garden Cornhole Tournament

For the third year, Taste Edmonds is presenting a Cornhole Tournament in its 21+ Beer Garden. The doubles tournament will take place the first two hours each day, and teams of two will square off in a best twoout of three double-elimination competition. The top teams on Friday and Saturday will play until the winners are crowned.
Entry fee is $50 for each two-person team. You must be 21 or older to play. Participants get free entry to Taste Edmonds, one drink ticket and one T-shirt per person.
Here’s the schedule:
Aug. 16 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
– Up to 60 teams square off
– Double-elimination tournament
– Best two out of three games. (each game limited to 20 minutes)
– Top 12 teams advance to finals on Sunday, Aug. 18
Aug. 17 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
– Up to 60 teams compete
– Double-elimination tournament
– Best two out of three games. (each game limited to 20 minutes)
– Top 12 teams advance to finals on Sunday, Aug. 18
Aug. 18 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
– 24 top teams from Friday and Saturday play
– Double-elimination tournament
– Best two out of three games.
Prizes awarded:
(amounts may change depending on registrations received)
1st Place – $500.00
2nd Place – $250.00
3rd Place – $100.00
Various other prizes
Registration is online only here.