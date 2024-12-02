Time to register for Alderwood Little League spring season

For those baseball and softball players living in the Edmonds School District east of Highway 99, it’s time to register for the 2025 Alderwood Little League spring season.

See the map above to determine if you are in the boundary.

alderwoodlittleleague.com To register, visitand look for 2025 Registration on the top right of the page.

Registering early help the league prepare for the upcoming season. Registration closes on Feb. 8.