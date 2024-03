Time to register for Lynnwood Recreation Center spring classes

Spring has sprung, and so has registration for Lynnwood Recreation Center Classes, which start the week of April 1 and 8.

Classes include:

Preschool:

Tiny Timbre Music | Thursday, Friday | multiple times

Kids Klub Early Registration for 2024-2025 school year

Ready, Set, Learn Early Registration for 2024-2025 school year

Preschool Summer Camp | Weekly July 1 – Aug 16 | 9 a.m.-noon

Youth:

Tae Kwon Do | Tuesday/Thursday | 5 p.m.

iCode | Monday | 6 p.m.

Jazz Dance | Tuesday | 4 & 5 p.m.

Hip Hop | Wednesday & Thursday | multiple times

Guitar | Thursday | 5 p.m.

Chess | Saturday | 10:15 & 11:20 a.m.

Adult:

Hula | Monday | 5:30 p.m.

Belly Dance | Monday | 6 p.m.

Tai Chi | Monday | 7:15 p.m.

Online Spanish Levels 1 -6 | multiple days and times

Ballet | Tuesday | 6 p.m.

Social Dance II | Tuesday | 7 p.m.

Waltz & Rumba | Tuesday | 8 p.m.

Online Japanese | Wednesday | 6 p.m.

Tap Dance | Wednesday | 6:30 p.m.

Hip Hop | Wednesday | 8 p.m.

Digital Music | Wednesday | 8:15 p.m.

Guitar Level 1 -2 | Thursday | 4, 6 & 7 p.m.

Reclaim Your Power Over Food and Eating, and Lose Weight on Your Own Terms | Thursday | 6:30 p.m.

Self-Defense | Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

West Coast Swing I | Sunday | 4 p.m.

West Coast Swing II | Sunday | 5 p.m.