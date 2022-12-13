Time to register for Lynnwood winter 2023 recreation classes

The New Year is around the corner and so are new City of Lynnwood recreation classes. Here are some classes that begin the first week of the new year:
Music classes
Guitar –Thursday
Ukulele – Tuesday
Digital Music – Wednesday
Dance classes
West Coast Swing I – Tuesday
Waltz – Tuesday
Salsa & Cha Cha – Friday
Swing & Foxtrot – Friday
Hip Hop Dance – Wednesday
Belly Dancing – Monday
New classes
Ditch Diet – Thursday
Mindfulness Forest Walk – Saturday
For more information, including times and dates, review the Rec Guide here
You can register here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.