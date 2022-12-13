Time to register for Lynnwood winter 2023 recreation classes

The New Year is around the corner and so are new City of Lynnwood recreation classes. Here are some classes that begin the first week of the new year:

Music classes

Guitar –Thursday

Ukulele – Tuesday

Digital Music – Wednesday

Dance classes

West Coast Swing I – Tuesday

Waltz – Tuesday

Salsa & Cha Cha – Friday

Swing & Foxtrot – Friday

Hip Hop Dance – Wednesday

Belly Dancing – Monday

New classes

Ditch Diet – Thursday

Mindfulness Forest Walk – Saturday

For more information, including times and dates, review the Rec Guide here

You can register here.

