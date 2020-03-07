Time to ‘spring forward’ Sunday as daylight saving time arrives

Daylight saving time starts this weekend, which means that at 2 a.m. Sunday, we “spring forward” an hour.

That means losing an hour of sleep on Sunday. But you’ll get it back on Sunday, Nov. 1, when standard time returns.

And yes it is happening despite a vote last year by Washington state lawmakers to place us on permanent daylight saving time. Our online news partner The Seattle Times notes that before the state can adopt permanent daylight time, Congress would have to act to allow it. Under current federal law, states can decide either to be on permanent standard time or to switch back and forth between standard time and daylight time.

