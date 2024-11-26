Time to vote for what’s Best in Lynnwood: Deadline Dec. 2

2 hours ago 13

It’s the season of gratitude and here’s an easy way to say thanks to your favorite businesses and nonprofits in Lynnwood: Vote for them in the Best of Lynnwood 2025 contest, sponsored by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.

All winners will be featured in the Best of Lynnwood print magazine, produced by Lynnwood Today. For advertising opportunities in the Best of Lynnwood magazine, contact Advertising Sales Director Kathy Hashbarger at 425-773-7774 or kathy@myedmondsnews.com.

Voting ends Monday, Dec. 2. Cast your votes at www.bestoflynnwood.com.

The nominees are:

BEST OF LYNNWOOD Categories Business / Nonprofit Name
Arts & Entertainment Bullseye Lane
Arts & Entertainment Around the Table
Auto Dealer Doug’s Mazda
Auto Dealer Porsche Seattle North
Auto Dealer Lexus of Seattle
Auto Dealer Mercedes Benz of Lynnwwod
Automotive Elite Garage Door & Gate Repair
Automotive Paulson Auto Repair
Automotive Mr. Kleen 76 Stations
Automotive Alderwood Auto Repair
Bank/Credit Union 1st Security Bank of Washington
Bank/Credit Union Gesa Credit Union
Bank/Credit Union Heritage Bank
Bar/Pub/Distillery Temple Distilling
Bar/Pub/Distillery Peace of Mind Brewing
Beauty Anthony Vince Nail Spa
Beauty DK Spa
Beauty Jubilee Beauty School
Catering Chef Dane
Catering Crumbl
Education The Goddard School
Education Edmonds College
Education Vaughn’s Teaching Farm and Kitchen
Events Lynnwood Event Center
Financial & Legal Services Legacy Signings, LLC Mobile Notary
Financial & Legal Services Top Tax Services
Financial & Legal Services Unity Business Advisors
Health Crossroads Modern Dentistry
Health Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy Lynnwood
Health Restoration Mental Health Services
Health Sound Sports Performance and Training LLC
Home & Garden The Original Mini Barns
Home & Garden Attractive Home
Home & Garden Ace Hardware
Hotel Embassy Suites
Hotel Homewood Suites
Hotel Hilton Garden Inn
Insurance Services Country Financial
Insurance Services Josh Culotti Insurance & Financial Services
Nonprofit (Community) JLCares
Nonprofit (Community) Lynnwood Foodbank
Nonprofit (Community) Work Opportunities
Nonprofit (Health/Safety/Shelter) Next Step Pregnancy Services
Nonprofit (Health/Safety/Shelter) Victim Support Services (VSS)
Nonprofit (Health/Safety/Shelter) PAWS
Nonprofit (Invests in Kids) Foundation for Edmonds School District
Nonprofit (Invests in Kids) Alderwood Boys & Girls Club
Nonprofit (Invests in Kids) Clothes for Kids
Pets Thrive Petcare
Pets Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle
Pets Seaview Animal Hospital
Real Estate BethAnn Warner RE/Windermere
Real Estate Adam Cobb RE
Real Estate Key Choice Commercial
Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile) Dave & Busters
Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile) Baekjeong
Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile) Bazille
Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile) Kizuki Ramen and izakaya/Swish Swish
Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile) PF Chang
Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile) Fogo de Chão
Restaurant (Casual or To Go) Voltage Espresso
Restaurant (Casual or To Go) La Loncherita
Restaurant (Casual or To Go) Chick-fil-A Lynnwood Center
Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Bag) Tienda Dulceria El Chavito
Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Bag) Pawsitive Dreams Pet Store
Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Bag) J Sweets
Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Cart) Lynnwood Grocery Outlet
Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Cart) Bella’s Voice
Retail & Shopping (Make Room in the Trunk!) REI
Retail & Shopping (Make Room in the Trunk!) DSW Alderwood
Retail & Shopping (Make Room in the Trunk!) Alderwood Mall
Retail Services Signarama Lynnwood
Retail Services Dawns candy and cake supply
Retail Services Dunn Lumber
Senior Life Aegis Living
Senior Life Destinations Lynnwood
Senior Life  Homage Senior Services
Technology Super Charge Marketing
Technology MWS Network Wiring Services
Technology Kongsber Underwater Technology
Technology  TeamLogic IT
Travel Anywhere But Here Travel Agency
Travel Direct Travel / Travel with Alan
Travel Admiral of the Fleet Cruise Center

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME