Tips on college and university housing fire safety from state fire marshal

Living in college or university housing can be a fun experience, but fire safety should always be taken seriously, no matter where you live, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Last year in Washington State, there were 4,173 incidents reported involving colleges and campus dormitories with a total loss of over $28,000. Fires in dormitories are more common during the evening hours and weekends, usually occurring between the hours of 5-11 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following safety tips for college and university housing:

– Ensure working smoke alarms are installed and maintained in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions. Never remove batteries or disable smoke alarms.

– Look for working fire sprinkler systems when selecting where you will live while attending school.

– Know two ways out from each room and practice a fire escape plan.

– If you have roommates, coordinate a safe place to meet outside the building in case of a fire.

– Maintain exits, hallways, and stairs free of obstructions and storage to ensure easy access in case you need to leave quickly.

– When a fire or smoke alarm sounds, leave everything behind and exit the building.

– Never leave your cooking unattended and check your school’s policies before using any electrical appliances in the sleeping areas.

– Never leave burning candles unattended.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.