To catch up on garbage, Republic suspending yard waste collection until week of Feb. 25

In an effort to reach all garbage customers impacted by the recent snow and ice, Republic Services said that it will be suspending until the week of Feb. 25 all yard waste collection for the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and other South Snohomish County customers it serves.

“Republic South Snohomish County is making every effort to reach all garbage customers on their regularly scheduled service date the week of Feb. 18-22,” Republic said in an email. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.”

All South Snohomish County Republic customers “should continue to place garbage out on their regular scheduled service date until further notice,” the email said.