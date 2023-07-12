Toddler injured in window fall in Lynnwood area

A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from an open window at a townhouse in unincorporated Lynnwood Tuesday night.

South County Fire responded around 8:30 p.m. to the home in the 19200 block of Damson Road. It appeared the screen on the open window gave way and the boy fell two stories onto pavement. Paramedics transported the boy to Harborview Medical Center. South County Fire cannot provide additional information on his injuries due to privacy laws.

South County Fire offers these tips to prevent child window falls: