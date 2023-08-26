Toddler seriously injured in fall from second-story window in Lynnwood

A 4-year-old boy who fell from a second-story window at a Lynnwood apartment complex was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday afternoon. The boy sustained serious injuries, but they don’t appear to be life-threatening, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said.

The incident occurred around 4:44 p.m. Friday in the 20900 block of 44th Avenue West. The boy pushed against a window screen, which gave way, and he fell between 15-25 feet, landing on landscaping bark. First responders reported that the child was still conscious prior being transported to Harborview, Hynes said.

Hynes said that this type of fall is not uncommon during the summer, when heat drives people to open their windows, and window screens create a false sense of security.

“Screen doors are meant to keep the bugs out, not keep the kids in,” said Hynes, who suggested that parents with young children use locks that prevent windows from opening past 4 inches. She also suggested that parents move objects away from windows and keep a vigilant eye on their children.