Toll rates and hours changing Friday, March 1, for the I-405 express toll lanes

The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds commuters that I-405 and SR 167 toll rates and tolled hours will change Friday, March 1. These adjustments are part of the ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and fund construction projects on both corridors.

Here’s a breakdown of what the new changes entail:

New Toll Rates: The minimum Good To Go! toll rate for both roads will increase to $1, and the maximum Good To Go! toll rate will increase to $15.

Extended Hours: Evening tolling hours will be extended until 8 p.m.

Weekends: Toll lanes will remain free on weekends on I-405. Weekend tolling on SR 167 will continue until 8 p.m.

Keep in mind that toll rates for I-405 and SR 167 are dynamic and change depending on the flow of traffic. When traffic is flowing smoothly and there is room for more vehicles, the toll rate is lower. As traffic volumes increase, the toll rate can reach a maximum of $15 to discourage too many cars from entering the toll lanes. The purpose of the express toll lanes is to move more people through the corridor and provide drivers with a faster and more reliable trip when they need it.

For more information on the new changes, you can visit the Washington State Transportation Commission’s website or the WSDOT blog.