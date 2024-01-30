Tolling changes for the I-405/SR 167 corridor adopted

The Washington State Transportation Commission approved adjustments to the toll rates and hours of operation on the Interstate 405 express toll lanes and the State Route 167 high occupancy toll lanes at its final hearing on the proposal Monday, according to a news release.

The adopted toll rate changes apply to both facilities and will:

• Increase the minimum toll rate to $1.

• Increase the maximum toll rate to $15.

• Extend evening tolling and peak hour HOV policies by one hour, to 8 p.m.

• Go into effect on March 1.

The commission periodically reviews the performance of the toll lanes in the corridor and sets rates with the goal of maintaining speed and reliability during peak travel times as required under current law.

The toll rate changes will help address the diminished performance of the lanes as traffic rebounds post-pandemic. The revenues generated from tolls on the corridor are legally dedicated to operating and maintaining the toll lanes and to fund projects in the corridor, which will include projects both currently underway and those planned for the coming years.

For more information on the rate-setting process, visit the I-405/SR 167 toll rate setting page on the commission’s website at wstc.wa.gov.