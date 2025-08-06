‘Tom Lake’ the topic of next Lynnwood Library Book Group discussion Aug. 11

Join the Lynnwood Library Book Group to celebrate the love of reading with others in the community. The group meets regularly on the second Monday of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m., with the next meeting on Aug. 11. The selection for August is Tom Lake by Ann Patchett. Books are selected by members of the group and cover a variety of genres.

The book synopsis: In the spring of 2020, Lara’s three daughters return to the family’s orchard in Northern Michigan. While picking cherries, they beg their mother to tell them the story of Peter Duke, a famous actor with whom she shared both a stage and a romance years before at a theater company called Tom Lake. As Lara recalls the past, her daughters examine their own lives and relationship with their mother, and are forced to reconsider the world and everything they thought they knew.

You can learn more about the Lynnwood Library Book Group’s 2025 selections at Lynnwood Library Book Club 2025 Titles.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.