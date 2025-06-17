Top Edmonds School District prep sports stories for 2024-25

The 2024-2025 school year that comes to a close in the Edmonds School District this month was filled with highs, lows and notable occurrences in the classroom and beyond. That certainly includes on the fields, in the gyms and everywhere that local high school student athletes competed during the year.

Here is our listing of what we see as the top prep sports story at each of the four Edmonds School District high schools — Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale — during the past nine months.

Edmonds-Woodway

With the addition of a top state recruit in Cam Hiatt and a first-year coach with years of college coaching experience in Tyler Geving, the Warriors’ boys basketball team (26-3 in 2024-2025) climbed their way to a 3A state tournament second-place finish in March. It was the best finish for a Edmonds-based boys hoops team (including Edmonds-Woodway, Edmonds and Woodway High Schools) ever in a state tourney.

Hiatt, who played his freshman basketball at Kings High School in Shoreline before spending his sophomore and junior years at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, averaged 21.8 points per game for the Warriors this past season. The 6-4 guard won numerous accolades for the 2024-2025 season and will next be on the court for the Dartmouth College Big Green this fall.

Geving, who served in various coaching roles at a number of small universities — including eight seasons as head coach at Portland State — added Warrior boys basketball coach to his athletic director duties at the school this past year.

Edmonds-Woodway Honorable Mentions

– The Warrior boys’ soccer team (13-7-2 overall) reached the WIAA 3A state tournament quarterfinals, where they were eliminated from the tourney via penalty kicks by the eventual state champion Mercer Island Islanders

– The Warrior girls’ fastpitch softball team, after mustering only six wins the year before, were the 2025 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference regular-season champions with a league mark of 11-1 and an overall record of 17-8. The team also qualified for an appearance in the WIAA 3A state tournament, their first trip to state since 2019

– Former Warrior football coach John Gradwohl, who had retired at the end of the 2023 season, was called back to the E-W gridiron midway through the 2024 season after Bill Marsh, who had been hired as Gradwohl’s successor, abruptly resigned Oct. 4. The team had gone 1-4 in Marsh’s five games at the helm –the Warriors finished the year with a record of 4-6

Mountlake Terrace

Led by a trio of juniors, members of the Hawks’ girls track team flexed their muscles during the 2024 season and came away with a number of notable finishes.

As a team, the Hawks won the girls division of the prestigious Eason Invitational track meet April 26 at Snohomish High School. Terrace placed first among 56 girls teams competing at the event.

Then at the WIAA state meet in May, the Hawks placed eighth among the 45 scoring teams in the 3A girls classification, their highest finish at state since the team placed third in 2016.

This year’s successful season included multiple podium finishes at the state meet by junior Brynlee Dubiel (second place in the 3A girls 300 meter hurdles and third place in the 3A girls 100 meter hurdles) and junior Allison Mervin (second place in the 3A girls triple jump and fourth place in the 3A girls long jump).

Mountlake Terrace Honorable Mentions

– The Terrace football team finished second in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference season standings with a league mark of 5-1, 6-4 overall. For the first time in school history, the Hawks defeated all three of their Edmonds School District rivals (Edmond-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale) in a single season

– Despite having just four seniors on the roster and earning just eight victories during the 2024 fall season, the Hawks’ girls soccer team, with a strong postseason push, qualified for the WIAA 3A state tournament. The season was the final one for head coach George Dremousois, who spent 30 years coaching soccer at Terrace. This included either boys or girls soccer – and sometimes both during a single school year

– Johnny Phillips, a long-time assistant coach under Nalin Sood in the Terrace boys basketball program, spent his first season in the Hawks’ head coaching position after Sood announced his retirement from coaching in April 2024. The Hawks finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 11-11

Lynnwood

After a third-place finish (best in school history) at the 2023 WIAA 3A state volleyball tournament, Lynnwood Royals Coach Annalise Nash seriously contemplated retiring from the position she had held for 11 years. With two young children at home to care for and a Royals’ volleyball program that would be losing seven seniors from the trophy-winning 2023 squad, Nash thought it might be time to step away.

But the pull of the program was too much for the alum (Nash graduated from Lynnwood in 2001). Nash returned last fall and guided the Royals’ 2024 team to an overall record of 16-8, a District 1 tournament championship and an eighth-place trophy finish at the season-ending state tournament.

Nash was also selected as the 2024 All-Wesco League 3A South Conference Coach of the Year. Also picked for All-Wesco League honors were senior Sammy Holmer (1st team); seniors Evangeline Sum, Ady Morgan and sophomore Audrey Williams (2nd team) and junior Madena Kaleo (honorable mention).

Nash has also seemed to change her mind about any impending retirement plans. Lynnwood Athletic Director Drew Prichard reports that Nash has decided to return this coming fall for her 13th season leading the Royals’ volleyball program.

Lynnwood Honorable Mention

– Lynnwood track and cross country coach Stephanie Tastad announced her retirement from coaching this year to pursue some career and personal goals (including qualifying for the 2026 Boston Marathon). Tastad is a Lynnwood High School graduate (class of 1991), was a member of the 1990 Royals’ girls cross country state championship team and had been coaching at Lynnwood within the track and cross country programs since 2011

Meadowdale

New coaches were the story at Meadowdale High School in 2024-2025, with six first-year coaches taking the reins of seven sports programs in the Maverick stable.

After previously serving as a Mavs’ assistant coach, Antwoine Gamble took over the head coaching position in football last fall. The same scenario played out with Meadowdale volleyball as former-assistant Emily Carroll was elevated to the vacated head coaching post.

Also in the fall, David Gibson became the new head coach of Mavs’ girls soccer while Jacob Watrous assumed leadership of the Meadowdale girls swim program. Following the completion of the girls’ fall schedule, Watrous became the new head coach of the Mavs’ boys swim team over their winter season.

Benson Sims took over as head coach of Mavericks’ girls basketball and coaxed the 2024-2025 squad to noteworthy success: 10-2 in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 17-9 overall and a berth in the WIAA state 3A girls basketball tournament.

In the spring, Meadowdale alum and member of the 2016 Mavericks’ state championship team Julia Reuble became the new head coach of the Mavs girls fastpitch softball team, taking over after the resignation of longtime head coach Dennis Hopkins. Reuble’s 2025 squad finished second in the 2A/3A Wesco League south conference with a league record of 9-3, 10-11 overall.

Meadowdale Honorable Mention

– Three senior and a junior Maverick runners had medal-winning performances at the WIAA state track meet — in addition to junior CJ Rawls — to take sixth place in the 3A boys 4×400-meter relay.





