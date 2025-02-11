Top eight candidates for vacant city council seat announced

The top eight candidates for the vacant seat on the Lynnwood City Council were announced at Monday’s city council meeting, all vying for the seat former Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby vacated after her resignation in early January.

Out of 19 total applicants, the following candidates were selected to move forward, in no particular order:

Forrest Baum

Nazanin Lashgari

Robert Leutwyler

Marie MacCoy

Jessica Roberts

Audrey Tanberg

Rebecca Thornton

Chelsea Wright

To narrow the applicant pool, each councilmember individually ranked all of the applicants in the order of who they think is most qualified to least qualified. The council then ranked the candidates from one to 19, with one being the least favored and 19 the most favored, City Clerk Luke Lonnie said at the meeting. The eight candidates with the most points were selected to move on to the interview period.

Five candidates are scheduled to be interviewed Feb. 18, in this order:

Baum Wright Leutwyler Roberts Lashgari

The remaining three are set to be interviewed on Feb. 24:

Tanberg Thornton McCoy

All interviews are open to the public.

A final decision on an appointment is anticipated for Feb. 24.

