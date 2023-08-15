‘Top Gun: Maverick’ showing at Sandlot Cinema at Lynndale Park Aug. 17

The second of two free Sandlot Cinema outdoor movies sponsored by the City of Lynnwood is set for this Thursday, Aug. 17 at Lynndale Park, with Top Gun: Maverick showing.

Fun, free activities starting at 6 p.m. followed by the movie.

The film starts at dusk. Bring a blankets and chairs. The Lynndale Park snack shack will be open prior to the movie for movie snacks and treats.