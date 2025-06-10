Top strength and conditioning experts to gather at regional conference in Lynnwood June 14-15

Edmonds College will host the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Northwest Regional Conference June 14-15. It’s a two-day event bringing together top professionals in strength coaching, personal training and fitness from across the Pacific Northwest.

The conference will be at the Black Box Theater on the Edmonds College campus, 20310 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Attendees will hear from speakers delivering the latest in evidence-based training, athletic performance, injury prevention and career development.

The event is hosted by Catherine King, NSCA’s Northwest regional coordinator, and co-hosted by Federick “Fed” Brooks, Washington state dDirector and owner of Sound Sports Performance and Training in Lynnwood.

“This is a rare opportunity to connect with the best minds in our field,” Brooks said.“We’re bringing world-class knowledge right to the heart of our community.”

Registration is available onsite or online. Register here.

Founded in 1978, the nonprofit National Strength and Conditioning Association supports and advances the profession through its certifications, scientific research, professional development resources and educational events. Members range from elite sport coaches to military and tactical professionals.