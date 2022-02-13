Tracey Warren to speak at Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce Feb. 16 virtual luncheon

“Ignite Your Champions: Build your Business by Creating Connection and Community,” is the topic of a presentation by Tracey Warren at the virtual Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 via Zoom.

Warren is a content and engagement specialist, speaker, author and podcast guest. In addition to her presentation, there will be an opportunity for networking.

You can register for the free event here.