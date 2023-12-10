Traffic revisions Monday as Sound Transit continues signal work on 44th, 200th

On Monday, Dec. 11, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue signal work on 44th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest, requiring the following traffic revisions:

– The center turn lanes on 44th Avenue West and Alderwood Mall Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The intersection will be maintained for buses and flaggers will be present. Detours will be provided (see map).

– The right lanes on both southbound and northbound 44th Avenue West south of 200th Street Southwest will be closed from 1:30-3 p.m. Patrons will still have access to businesses’ driveways.

See the maps for detour information.