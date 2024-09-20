Trail advocates, elected officials take a walk to learn about Interurban Trail gap

Thirty-five people including local and state elected officials gathered Friday at Edmonds’ Mathay Ballinger Park to learn about and advance efforts to close a gap in the Interurban Trail that is severed by SR 104 in Shoreline.

This is an infrastructure gap that affects all residents of Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood and the region, and closing it will improve biking and walking for everyone,” said David Urbina of Cascade Bicycle Club.

According to a Leafline announcement, the group walked a quarter-mile section of former rail line corridor that trail supporters and elected officials hope to convert into a paved segment of the Interurban Trail. The grassy right of way currently dead ends at a steep, bramble-covered slope that leads up to SR 104.

The walk was an opportunity to see the topography and familiarize the community with the options for closing the gap and connecting the severed segments of the trail. Alternatives being considered include a bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 104, although a design study will be commissioned to determine the most feasible alternatives.

Those who want to learn more and see a map of the gap can go to www.interurbangap.org.

Attendees included 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and a supporter of trails and bike infrastructure statewide; Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell; Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan.

The event was organized by the Leafline Trails Coalition, a partnership of government agencies, nonprofits, trail mangers, businesses including REI, community groups, bike advocates including Cascade Bicycle Club and other parties working to connect the 450 miles of biking and walking trails in the central Puget Sound Region. The goal is to form a connected regional network that would enable more people to bike and walk for sustainability, health, transportation and recreation, organizers said.

Learn more about Leafline at leaflinetrailscoalition.wordpress.com.