Transit service on regular schedule for Presidents Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Presidents Day — Monday, Feb. 20.

  • All Community Transit bus service: Regular schedule
  • Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Regular schedule
  • Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Open regular hours, call 425-353-RIDE (7433).

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.

