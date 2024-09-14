Transitional housing, multifamily property tax exemption, new jail position on Sept. 16 Lynnwood City Council agenda

The Lynnwood City Council will consider three agenda items during its Monday, Sept. 16 work session. They are:

– Transitional housing: The council will receive a briefing from the Snohomish County Recovery Coalition and Hands Up Housing on transitional housing needs in Lynnwood. The soon-to-open Lynnwood Community Recovery Center (CRC) will offer short-term services for mental health and substance abuse treatment. After leaving the CRC, some individuals may require transitional housing to maintain their progress toward recovery.

– Property tax exemption: City council will get an update on the status of the Lynnwood Multi-Unit (Family) Housing Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) program. MFTE is a property tax waiver program enacted by cities and counties to support local housing goals. Under 84.14 RCW, local governments can give exemptions for new construction, conversion and rehabilitation of multifamily residential improvements with at least four units. With the exemption, a property owner does not have to pay property taxes on the residential improvements for a given number of years.

– New jail supervisor position: The Lynnwood Police Department is looking to create a civilian jail manager position and is seeking a supervisor who has experience in the corrections industry. The department is seeking a candidate who understands jail operations and the complex workings of a state-of-the-art facility that will offer resources centered around reducing recidivism and helping put people on a path toward healing and self-sufficiency. Chief Cole Langdon will present this agenda item.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the link on the city webpage and review the agenda here.