Transportation Commission issues ferry fare proposal, sets Puget Sound Gateway toll rates

The Washington State Transportation Commission released proposed ferry fare changes for public comment Tuesday and also approved toll rates for the Puget Sound Gateway expressways during its monthly meeting.

Ferry fare proposal

The commission’s ferry proposal increases fares over the next two years to meet revenue requirements set by the Legislature. The two-year transportation budget calls for fares to provide $408.8 million in operating revenue between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2027.

The ferry fare proposal would:

– Increase passenger and vehicle fares by an average of 3% on Oct. 1, 2025, and again on May 1, 2026.

– Raise the peak season “summer” surcharge from 25% to 35% on all routes, consistent with what is currently charged for San Juan Island routes.

– Pilot an extended expiration date on multiride passes, from the current 90 days to 120 days after purchase, beginning on May 1, 2026.

These changes would be in addition to other fare changes mandated by the Legislature:

– A 50-cent increase to the vessel replacement surcharge, which would start on Oct. 1, 2025.

– Direction to Washington State Ferries to implement a fee to recoup credit card and other financial costs no later than March 1, 2026.

The commission’s proposal is informed by a recommendation from Washington State Ferries and supported by the Ferry Advisory Committee on Tariff. Public feedback gathered through community meetings and an online open house also helped shape the proposal.

The public can submit comments on the ferry fare proposal through Aug. 5 by email to transc@wstc.wa.gov, by visiting the commission’s feedback page, or by mail to PO Box 47308, Olympia, WA 98504-7308. A virtual public hearing will also be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 on Zoom, where people can offer their comments to commissioners.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

Toll setting

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved toll rates and policies for the new State Route 509 and 167 expressways, part of the Puget Sound Gateway Program. Tolling on the first completed mile of the SR 509 expressway is set to begin this fall, with additional segments still under construction. Tolling on the first completed section of the SR 167 expressway near the Port of Tacoma is expected to begin in December 2026.

Toll rates will vary by time of day, direction of travel, and the number of axles of the vehicle. Toll rates are planned to increase 2.15% annually beginning July 1, 2030, subject to approval by the commission each year.

Other tolling changes approved by commissioners on Tuesday:

– Pay By Mail on SR 167: Commissioners approved a $2 Pay By Mail toll rate for drivers using the SR 167 express toll lanes. This is consistent with the toll rate for this payment option on all other toll roads in Washington state. Once it goes into effect this fall, the Pay By Mail payment option will allow drivers to use the SR 167 express toll lanes without a Good To Go! account.

– Transit tolling exemptions: Based upon legislative direction, commissioners repealed some toll exemptions provided to public transit, private buses and vanpools with rideshare license plates. This change will be applied only to tolled bridges, which are currently the State Route 520 bridge and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. The change takes effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

For more information about ferry fares and tolls on the SR 509 and SR 167 expressways, visit the commission’s website.