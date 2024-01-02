Transportation Commission issues proposal for toll rate changes on I-405/SR 167 corridor in 2024

The Washington State Transportation Commission has released a proposal to adjust toll rates on the I-405 express toll lanes and the State Route 167 high occupancy toll lanes. Members of the public are invited to weigh in and can share their comments. The commission will collect public input until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

The proposed toll rate adjustments follow a request from the Legislature for the commission to consider adjusting toll rates to help address funding gaps in construction costs for planned improvements to the I-405 and SR 167 corridors. In addition, state law requires that tolled lanes maintain speeds of 45 mph at least 90 percent of the time. Speeds during peak periods have decreased as the population in the corridor has increased, and toll rates have not been adjusted on either facility since they were originally set – over 15 years ago on SR 167 and over eight years ago on I-405.

The toll rate proposal, which would apply to the tolled lanes on both I-405 and SR 167, would:

Increase the minimum toll rate to $1.

Increase the maximum toll rate to $15.

Extend evening tolling by one hour, to 8 p.m.

Take effect on March 1.

Further details on the toll rate proposal, the schedule the commission will follow and details on how to provide comments can be found on the commission’s website. Comments can be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov among other options.

In addition to submitting written comments, the public can testify at the commission’s virtual meeting on Jan. 17-18, 2024, as well as at the virtual, final hearing being held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29, when the commission will adopt the final toll rates. Both meetings will be streamed live on TVW.

Those wishing to attend either virtual meeting may register on the commission’s website. For those unable to attend the meeting virtually, the commission will offer viewing accommodation in its office building at 2404 Chandler Court SW, Olympia, WA, 98502.

To learn more, visit the commission’s website at wstc.wa.gov.