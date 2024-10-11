Transportation Commission to discuss ferries, help for people living homeless and World Cup planning

The future of state ferries, transportation plans for the World Cup in Seattle and help for those experiencing homelessness near state highways are among the topics the Washington State Transportation Commission will discuss during its meeting in Olympia Oct. 15-16. The public is invited to attend.

Highlights of the meeting topics are:

– Charting a new course for WSF: Steve Nevey, WSDOT’s assistant secretary for Washington State Ferries, will share his plans and vision for the ferry system during Tuesday’s session.

– World Cup 2026 planning: Commissioners on Wednesday will hear about how the region’s transportation agencies are preparing for the spectators who will descend on Seattle for World Cup matches at Lumen Field in summer 2026.

– Encampment Resolution Program: An update will be shared during Tuesday’s session on a state program to assist people living homeless near state right of ways. The state program is a partnership between the state departments of Commerce, Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

– Fish barrier removal, dam study: During Tuesday’s session commissioners will learn more about WSDOT’s progress in reducing barriers to fish passage as well as its study on dams on the Lower Snake River.

– Mobility wallet program: Commissioners will receive an overview on Tuesday about the Los Angeles Department of Transportation’s Mobility Wallet, which gives qualified residents prepaid debit cards to spend on a variety of transit and mobility programs.

The in-person meeting takes place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Washington State Department of Transportation Headquarters Building, 310 Maple Park Ave. SE, on the Capitol Campus.

Those wishing to participate virtually on Zoom for the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions may register on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed on TVW.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website.

Virtual and in-person public comment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Written comments can also be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.