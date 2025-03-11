Transportation Commission to discuss ferry fares, tolling and the future of transportation March 18-19

The Washington State Transportation Commission will begin discussions at its March meeting on possible ferry fare changes later this year, pending legislative budget decisions expected by the end of April. Preparations will also advance around toll setting for three central Puget Sound toll facilities, including the Gateway project in King and Pierce counties set to begin opening in phases later this year.

The public is invited to attend the virtual meeting, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18, and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 19, on Zoom. Those wishing to attend the meeting virtually may register for the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW.

Virtual public comment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Written comments can be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

Other topics to be covered at the March meeting include:

– Updating Washington’s long-range plans for transportation statewide: The commission will discuss emerging policy priorities to be included in the state’s 20-year transportation plan and review the remaining steps to complete the plan by the end of June.

– State Route 99 tunnel tolls: The commission will review analysis for a likely 3% toll rate increase on July 1.

– Efficiency in transportation project delivery: Representatives from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the City of Chicago will discuss their innovative partnership that has improved efficiency in delivering projects on state routes within the city.

– Traffic safety in central Puget Sound: The commission will hear about a plan to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic deaths and injuries from the Puget Sound Regional Council.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot, visit https://www.commerce.wa.gov/wsbo/drive-in-wifi-hotspots/.

For more information about the commission and a complete agenda, visit the commission’s website: wstc.wa.gov.