Traveling exhibition on climate change opens at Edmonds College Nov. 17

Discover the science that shapes our world by exploring the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s (NCAR) traveling exhibit “Resilient Earth, Resilient Communities” at Edmonds College starting Nov. 17.

Through content panels, hands-on activities and opportunities to share personal stories, the college said in a news release it is excited to feature vital research, which reveals how scientists track changing landscapes and complex weather patterns. In addition, this national exhibit will have a special emphasis on connections to the Pacific Northwest and the local community, and feature art and poetry from Edmonds College students.

The college’s Environmental Justice Committee spearheaded the exhibition’s first visit to Washington state. “From hurricanes in the Caribbean, to tornadoes in the Midwest, to drought right here in Washington state, weather and climate disasters can take their toll on communities,” said Rachel Wade, committee member and faculty member for the School of STEM. “We aim to equip our students and community with the knowledge and understanding of weather and climate impacts and the creativity to envision solutions that help us become a more prepared and resilient community.”

The exhibition will run through Jan. 31 at the Edmonds College Library, located on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall. Admission to the exhibition is free.

“Individuals are welcome to drop in during regular library hours, but we are also prepared to host groups by appointment, Monday through Friday,” said Denise Shafer, faculty for the School of Academic Foundations. “We can provide guided walking tours and have students engage in crafts, games, and activities to enhance their interaction and experience with the exhibit.”

You can view the library hours on the event’s home page, and groups can now sign up to visit the exhibition.