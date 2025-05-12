Treating soil topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club May 19 meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will be dishing the dirt at its Monday, May 19 meeting. They welcome speaker Christina Pfeiffer presenting her topic, “What on Earth? Vital Soil Care Tactics for Every Garden.”

Pfeiffer is a horticulture educator and author of Pacific Northwest Month-by-Month Gardening.

How we treat garden soil determines plant health and drought resilience. Common approaches to soil improvement include extensive cultivation and amendments, organic mulches, specialized products such as mycorrhizae, bio-char, kelp and soil bio-stimulants. Importing manufactured soil media is also another approach.

What on earth should we be putting on the ground? Drawing on lessons from recent research in soil science and tree care, this talk will cover practical and sustainable approaches for optimal soil care.

This meeting is the last of the 2024-2025 program year. Officers will be elected for the 2025-2026 year. Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the speakers will begin approximately 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, and find it on Facebook and Instagram.