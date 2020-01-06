Tree on power lines disrupts Hwy 99 traffic through Edmonds Monday

A tree fell onto a power line at 230th Street Southwest and Highway 99 Monday afternoon, knocking out power to traffic signals and nearby homes and businesses. As a result of the power outage, Edmonds police closed Highway 99 southbound in the area for a short time until Snohomish County PUD could arrive on the scene to make repairs.

With gusty winds in the area Monday, it’s a good reminder to check the PUD outage map here to monitor the status of outages within the PUD service area. It will tell you how many outages are currently reported and view details such as the cause, start time, number of customers affected, and the estimated time of restoration.

If your power is out and you do not see your outage on this map, report your outage here or call our Automated Outage Reporting Line at 425-783-1001 (toll-free: 1-877-783-1001).