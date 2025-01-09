Tree recycling in Edmonds continues Jan. 11

If you missed last weekend’s Christmas tree recycling event, Edmonds Scout Troop 300 will continue to collect trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 11.

The locations are Westgate Elementary (9601 220th St. S.W.) and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, (21405 82nd Pl. W. near 5 Corners). This is a fundraising event for the troop. Donations are appreciated but not required — via cash or check. No flocked trees are accepted.