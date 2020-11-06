Tree Voucher Program encourages Lynnwood residents to plant trees on their property

Although the summer gardening season is over, fall — with its cool temperatures and abundance of rainwater — is still an ideal time to plant trees. The City of Lynnwood Tree Voucher Program offers community members an opportunity to plant trees in the city at no cost to them.

The tree voucher program offers residents up to $500 a year to plant trees on their property. A tree voucher is a coupon that can be used to buy almost any type of tree from a participating Washington State Landscape and Nursery Association (WSLNA) nursery. Residents can apply for tree vouchers every year.

Applicant’s property must be within Lynnwood city limits. Use the Do I Live in Lynnwood Map available on the city’s website.

Learn more and apply for tree vouchers here or contact Stormwater Technician Cameron Coronado at ccoronado@LynnwoodWA.gov.