Trick or treat with Edmonds School District Girl Scouts in Mountlake Terrace Oct 29  

Edmonds School District Girl Scouts are hosting Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. rain or shine this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Mountlake Terrace.

Come trick or treat in a COVID-safe outdoor environment. The event is open to all.

Attendees are invited to check out the adventure of Girl Scouting, from ages kindergarten to 12th grade, and see how it develops courage, confidence and character.

Bethesda Lutheran Church is located at23406-56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

Interested but can’t attend? Call the local Girl Scout Service Unit office at 800-541-9852 or email customercare@girlscoutsww.org.