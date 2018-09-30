Trinity Artists at the Organ opens concert season Oct. 7 with Anne Laver

Trinity Artists at the Organ is opening its 24th season of concerts on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. with Dr. Anne Laver.

Laver is Assistant Professor of Organ and University Organist at Syracuse University’s Setnor School of Music. Prior to her appointment at Syracuse, Anne served as Instructor of Healthy Keyboard Technique and Organ Repertoire, and Coordinator of Organ Outreach Programs at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. She studied organ with Mark Steinbach as an undergraduate student at Brown University, and spent a year in The Netherlands studying with Jacques van Oortmerssen at the Conservatory of Amsterdam.

While pursuing masters and doctoral degrees at the Eastman School of Music, she studied with Hans Davidsson, William Porter and David Higgs. Anne is active with a number of national and local organizations in the organ field. She is chair of the Editorial Resources Committee of the American Guild of Organists, member of the Board of Directors of the Organ Historical Society, secretary of the Westfield Center for Historical Keyboard Studies and a member of the Executive Committee of the Syracuse Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

She was a finalist in the NYACOP bi-annual competition given by the American Guild of Organists, arguably the most prestigious of organ competitions. Her program will focus on the Art of Variation, with works by Bruhns, Buxtehude, Böhm, Rheinberger and others.

Trinity Lutheran Church’s organ, opus 4, is a stunning two manual, 30 stop mechanical action instrument, noted for its glorious sound. It is housed in an Italianate style case of black walnut, in a fine acoustical environment. Every part of the instrument was built by Martin Pasi especially for this space and was installed in 1995 shortly after the new sanctuary was completed. There will be a reception following the concert to meet and greet the artist.

The event is available for a suggested donation of $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, or pay as able.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Follow Trinity Artists at the Organ on Facebook for more information.