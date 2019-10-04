Trinity Artists at the Organ to celebrate 25th anniversary with Oct. 27 concert

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the concert series Trinity Artists at the Organ, the church will kick off the series with internationally acclaimed French organist Christophe Mantoux. The concert will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Mantoux is a tenured organist (organiste titulaire) of the historic Saint-Séverin Church in Paris and Professor of Organ at the Conservatoire Regional de Paris and Pôle Supérieur, Paris. He has held the positions of organiste titulaire of the Cathédrale Notre Dame de Chartres and Professor of Organ of the Conservatoire National de Région de Strasbourg.

Mantoux is a respected interpreter and improviser, known in particular for his performances of French Classical (17th-18th century) music and 19th and 20th century French repertoire. He is equally at home playing music of all periods and nations. His program will feature some music from the French repertoire — both classical and romantic — as well as Bach and Mendelssohn.

Trinity Lutheran Church’s organ, opus 4, is a stunning two manual, 30-stop mechanical action instrument, noted for its glorious sound. It is housed in an Italianate style case of black walnut, in a fine acoustical environment. Every part of the instrument was built by Martin Pasi especially for this space and was installed in 1995 shortly after the new sanctuary was completed.

There will be a reception following the concert to meet and greet the artist. Suggested donation is $15 for adults; seniors and students $10 or pay as able.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

For more information, contact Minister of Music Norma Aamodt-Nelson at 425-778-2159 or Chairman of the Organ Committee Penny Lorenz at 425-745-1316.