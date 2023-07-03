Trinity Lutheran Church and School sponsoring Christmas in July carol sing July 25

Are you missing the sounds of Christmas? Can’t wait another five-plus months? Join Trinity Lutheran Church Minister of Music & Worship David Horton for a festive Carol Sing on Monday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Participants will sing Christmas carols and learn a bit of background about each. Following the carols, enjoy cookies and other Christmas treats (bring your favorite to share). Everyone is also invited to bring a nativity to display in the narthex.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact David Horton at Music@tlcs.church.

Both the parking and church are ADA accessible.