Trinity Lutheran Church holding two Ash Wednesday services March 5

Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools is holding two Ash Wednesday Services at noon and 6:30 p.m. March 5.
Each service includes the Imposition of Ashes. A livestream is available at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Learn more about the church’s Lent and Easter worship series, “Full to the Brim” at tlcs.church/lent.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.