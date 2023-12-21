Trinity Lutheran Church hosting The Longest Night service in Lynnwood Dec. 21

Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting The Longest Night Service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

For some, Christmas brings sadness instead of joy– a season of darkness arising because of grief, depression, isolation, trauma and physical or mental illness. “The Longest Night” is a worship service — led by Trinity’s Stephen Ministers — for those touched by the darkness this year.

For information call 425-778-2159 or visit trinitylutheranchurch.com/event-details/the-longest-night-2023

Parking and church are ADA accessible.

Directions are on the website at: trinitylutheranchurch.com

Trinity Lutheran is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.