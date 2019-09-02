Trinity Lutheran Church to host Arab and Muslim Contributions lecture Sept. 19

Community members are invited to attend a free lecture, “Arab and Muslim Contributions: From Antiquity to Today,” Thursday, Sept. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The lecture, from 7-9 p.m., will be led by David Fenner, an affiliate faculty member at the University of Washington’s Middle East Center. The evening is hosted by All for Peace, a group of Muslims and Christians “who share a mutual hope for greater understanding and unity in a divided and fearful world.”

Fenner has taught “Perspectives on Muslim Immigration in Europe” at the University of Washington’s Rome Center and currently leads study tours to the UAE, Qatar and Oman. He is also the lead presenter for the federally-funded Bridging Cultures program, a series of professional development workshops for K-12 teachers and first responders in communities with large immigrant populations.

In 2008, Fenner founded the World Learning Center in Muscat, Oman. Prior to that he was the assistant vice provost for international education at the University of Washington. His career included establishing exchange programs with universities around the world, including in Egypt, Morocco, Israel, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Pakistan.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.