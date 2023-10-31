Trinity Lutheran Church to present afternoon of tango music Nov. 5

Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a Piazzolla Extravaganza at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, featuring an afternoon of lavish tango music by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla.

Join violinist Begin Nora, cellist Erika Fiebig and pianist David Horton as they perform arrangements of Piazzolla’s most famous works, including Le Grand Tango, Libertango and Oblivion.

Suggested donation: $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, or pay as able.

For information, call 425-778-2159 or visit trinitylutheranchurch.com/event-details/piazzolla-extravaganza

The church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Parking and the church are ADA accessible.