Trinity Lutheran sponsoring trunk or treat event Oct. 30

Lynnwood-based Trinity Lutheran Church and schools are sponsoring a trunk or treat event in the church parking lot starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

The event is open to the public.

Dress to impress in your Halloween best and come ready to trunk or treat your way around the parking lot, located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All ages are welcome, but no drop-offs (responsible adult must accompany children), Participants are asked to maintain appropriate physical distancing, and masks must be worn by all over age 2.