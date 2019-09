Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church will host a Blessing of the Animals Sunday, Sept. 29, during it’s 10:30 a.m. service. Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church will host a Blessing of the Animals Sunday, Sept. 29, during it’s 10:30 a.m. service.

The service is being held to commemorate St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. All are invited to bring pets, stuffed animals or photos of deceased pets to be blessed during the 10:30 a.m. service. The 7:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. services will be pet-free.

The church is located at 6105 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.