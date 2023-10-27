Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church Oct. 29

The trick-or-treating time of the year is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 6215 196th St. S.W., will be hosting its annual trunk-or-treat event Oct. 29 from 4-5 p.m.
The church says that all are invited to the celebration, especially families with small children. Cocoa and treats will be provided at the free community event.
