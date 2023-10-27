Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church Oct. 29

Posted: October 27, 2023 5

The trick-or-treating time of the year is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 6215 196th St. S.W., will be hosting its annual trunk-or-treat event Oct. 29 from 4-5 p.m.

The church says that all are invited to the celebration, especially families with small children. Cocoa and treats will be provided at the free community event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME