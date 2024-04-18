Try Lynnwood Recreation Center classes at free workout party April 20

Lynnwood Recreation Center is inviting workout hopefuls to a free workout party Saturday, April 20 so they can sample the center’s exercise classes. The center, at 18900 44th Ave. W.,will be providing snacks and hydration. Participants need only bring a friend or just themselves to join.

The morning’s schedule of events:

8:30-8:55 Power

9:05-9:30 Group Active

9:40 -10:05 Centergy

10:15-10:40 Zumba

10:45-11:10 Fight

11:15-11:40 Yoga